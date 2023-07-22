CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.14

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.93. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 78,582 shares.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

