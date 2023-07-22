CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $2.16 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

