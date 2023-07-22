CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $2.16 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
