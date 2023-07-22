Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.75 ($0.77). Approximately 553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.75 ($0.76).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.46. The company has a market cap of £269.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,391.57%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

