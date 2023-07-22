Coinmetro Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.23 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $196.23 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.66793876 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $291.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

