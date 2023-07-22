Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

