Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Head-To-Head Review

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.62 $585.21 million $0.28 43.93 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 87.25

Analyst Ratings

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coloplast A/S and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 4 2 0 2.14 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50

Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus price target of $900.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,217.07%. Given Coloplast A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coloplast A/S is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coloplast A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.