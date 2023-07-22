Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 38,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,588,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 868,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 68,653 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 70,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

