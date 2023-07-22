Comparing Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Workiva -21.24% -4,861.53% -14.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $473,859.00 63.84 -$14.57 million N/A N/A Workiva $537.88 million 10.45 -$90.95 million ($2.23) -47.22

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 0 0 4 0 3.00

Workiva has a consensus target price of $100.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats Workiva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.