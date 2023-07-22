Comparing Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF) & The Competition

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sonic Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sonic Healthcare pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out -13.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Healthcare lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors -109.76% -83.25% -22.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A 25.21 Sonic Healthcare Competitors $486.18 million -$69.19 million 233.05

Sonic Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sonic Healthcare. Sonic Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sonic Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors 147 273 473 4 2.37

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 214.40%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare competitors beat Sonic Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile



Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

