Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,385 ($31.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.70).

Compass Group Price Performance

CPG opened at GBX 2,117 ($27.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,168 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,040.09. The stock has a market cap of £36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,940.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,760 ($23.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($29.42).

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

About Compass Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,138.89%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

