Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.05 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $70.79 or 0.00236841 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $551.23 million and $67.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,786,649 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,786,573.4704361 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.24369291 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $78,615,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.