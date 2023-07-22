Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.46.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.14 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

