Contrasting Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) & The Competition

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -233.18% -19.29% -22.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -14.06 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $6.12 billion $1.10 billion 7.51

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 131 479 523 61 2.43

Bion Environmental Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies competitors beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

