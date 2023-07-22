Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

