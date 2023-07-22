Cosmos Trading Down 4% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $64.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00031414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

