Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.07.

CTRA opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

