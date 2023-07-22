Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.45

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 93793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

The company has a market cap of C$480.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.87.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.23 million. Analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

