Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.45

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 93793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of C$480.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.87.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
