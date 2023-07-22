Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.19

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.