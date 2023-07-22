Creditcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.61 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

