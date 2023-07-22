Critical Contrast: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.54 billion 2.29 $364.58 million $2.23 28.46 Velo3D $95.35 million 4.54 $10.02 million $0.14 16.07

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D. Velo3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

34.5% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Velo3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Logitech International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Logitech International and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 3 6 1 0 1.80 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Logitech International presently has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Velo3D has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 71.11%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Logitech International.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 8.03% 20.18% 12.36% Velo3D 41.07% -62.99% -36.64%

Summary

Velo3D beats Logitech International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

