Critical Survey: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma 1,803.67% -22.72% -9.44% Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.53% -43.31%

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $51.35 million 10.85 $872.13 million $11.53 0.84 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.95) -16.17

Theravance Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Theravance Biopharma and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.35%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.94%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Viking Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.