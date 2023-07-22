Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. 4,882,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

