CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

