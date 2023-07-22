CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

