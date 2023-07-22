CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

GDTC stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

