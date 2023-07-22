D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.58. 3,614,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.