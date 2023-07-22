D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.58. 3,614,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.