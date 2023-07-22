DA Davidson Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $412.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TYL opened at $403.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

