Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 47,845 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

