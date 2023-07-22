Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $187.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

