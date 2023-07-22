Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 197,614 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,614 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

