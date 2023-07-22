Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

