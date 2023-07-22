Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

