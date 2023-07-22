Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 463,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Stories

