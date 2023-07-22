Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

