Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

