Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.10 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

