Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 959,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DHGAF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About Domain Holdings Australia
Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.
