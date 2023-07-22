Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.677 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

