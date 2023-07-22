DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KDSKF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DSM-Firmenich in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut DSM-Firmenich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

DSM-Firmenich Stock Up 60.0 %

Shares of KDSKF stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. DSM-Firmenich has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05.

About DSM-Firmenich

DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.

