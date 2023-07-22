Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Given New GBX 1,310 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,313 ($17.17) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DNLMY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.21) to GBX 1,330 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,190 ($15.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.