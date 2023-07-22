e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,664,680 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.