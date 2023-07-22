EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $321,090.37

EAC (EAC) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. EAC has a market cap of $321,090.37 and $0.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00308496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151016 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

