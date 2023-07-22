Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

