East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,407,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 583,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

