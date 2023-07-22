East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

EWBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

