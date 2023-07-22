Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

