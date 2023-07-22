Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

