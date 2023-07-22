Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 31,093 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

