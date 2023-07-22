Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,665 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after buying an additional 878,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.