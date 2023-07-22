eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

eBay Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

